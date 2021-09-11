Here are the 10 highest-paid Philadelphia Eagles in 2021

All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is the highest-paid Philadelphia Eagles player for the 2021 season, taking in $23.88 million in salary and bonuses. Cox rose to the top spot after the exit of quarterback Carson Wentz, the team's best compensated player in 2020 who was traded to the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason. Tight end Zach Ertz will be the Eagles' second-highest-paid player in 2021, bringing in $12.72 million in salary and bonuses. The Eagles open their season Sunday in Atlanta…