Inno Under 25: Orlando’s growing young workforce pushes innovation — but it needs seasoned workers, too

Jerry Ross concedes that many young entrepreneurs are quicker and smarter than him. However, the president of the Orlando-based National Entrepreneur Center possesses something they do not: 40 years of business and life experiences, he said. It's important to recognize the advantages and challenges facing Central Florida's up-and-coming generation of workers. That's because Generation Z (7-22 years old) and millennials (23-38 years old) are the fastest-growing generations among metro Orlando’s…