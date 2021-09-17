Five things you need to know today, and Cincinnati kicks up its heels

Good Friday morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day: Kroger plans to raise prices this year in response to rising inflation, CFO Gary Millerchip told analysts and investors on a conference call. Kroger sees price inflation continuing at a higher rate than it previously thought. It raised its prediction of the inflation rate to 2% to 3% in the second half of the year from 1% to 2% inflation. Amazon.com Inc. will hire…