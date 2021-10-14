St. Louis judge fines 4 NFL owners for not turning over financial information
The lawsuit between St. Louis and the NFL over the relocation of the Rams is starting to have consequences for some of those involved. A hearing took place Wednesday in St. Louis between lawyers for the NFL and lawyers representing St. Louis about certain team owners not turning over financial information as they were ordered to do. St. Louis lawyers said Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Giants owner John Mara, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt have failed to comply with a court…Full Article