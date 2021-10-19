Meet the new Yellow Wiggle: Tsehay Hawkins
Meet the new yellow Wiggle, 15-year-old Ethiopian born Tsehay Hawkins. She replaces Emma Watkins, who has announced that she will be hanging up her yellow skivvy after nine years.Full Article
At 15 years old, world champion dancer and year 10 student Tsehay Hawkins is the youngest Wiggle in the group's 30-year history.
The Sydney high school student takes up the yellow skivvy after Emma Watkins’ surprise departure.