Climate Pledge Arena gets green light to open its doors for events

The Seattle Kraken can officially move into their new home at the Climate Pledge Arena, after contractor Mortenson received its certificate of occupancy from the city. It came just in time to welcome 13,000 guests for the arena’s first music event, a private Tuesday night benefit concert featuring the Foo Fighters and Death Cab for Cutie. The $1.15 billion project developed by Oak View Group has been underway for nearly three years after breaking ground in December 2018. Work involved suspending…