F.N.B.'s bank buy in Baltimore approved by regulators

F.N.B. Corp. has cleared the main hurdles to its pending acquisition in Maryland. On Tuesday, F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) said it has received all regulatory clearances for its proposed merger with Baltimore-based Howard Bancorp Inc. Pittsburgh-based F.N.B. announced the $418 million all-stock transaction on July 13, marking its first bank buy in more than four years. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Maryland Office of the Commissioner…