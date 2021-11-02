Sensex drops 109 points, Nifty slips below 17,900
Published
Benchmark BSE sensex declined by 109 points on Tuesday due to losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank amid a muted trend in global markets.Full Article
Published
Benchmark BSE sensex declined by 109 points on Tuesday due to losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank amid a muted trend in global markets.Full Article
The 30-share index was trading 303.07 points or 0.50 per cent lower at 60,049.75 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 102.60..
After a volatile trading session, the 30-share index ended 112.16 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 60,433.45. Similarly, the NSE..