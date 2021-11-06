Pittsburgh business leaders hail passage of $1.7T infrastructure bill

Corporate leaders hailed the passage late Friday of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden unveiled in a speech in Pittsburgh in the spring. All but six Democrats in the House voted for it in a 228-206 vote. There were 13 Republican House members who also voted for the bill, including U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pennsylvania, and U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-West Virginia. The bill had been approved in August by the Senate, 69-30. It's expected to be signed by Biden. United…