Five things you need to know today, and talkin' bout the Revolution

Good morning, Boston. Here's a beauty-care trend I've been on top of for years. Here are the five things you need to know to start your workday. Travel ban lifts The U.S. today is expected to lift a pandemic travel ban on international visitors from more than 30 countries, with new rules requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination and a recent negative Covid test. Hospitals cut unvaccinated workers The state’s largest health systems are terminating hundreds of health care workers for failing…