Philadelphia Flyers are city's latest sports team to sign sponsorship deal with Betway

The Philadelphia Flyers became the second professional sports teams in the city during the past two weeks to enter into a marketing partnership with Betway, a global online sports betting and gambling company. Financial terms of the deal are being kept confidential. Betway, which entered into a sponsorship deal with the Philadelphia 76ers late last month, is based in Malta and has additional offices in Guernsey, London and Madrid. The company is owned by Guernsey-based Super Group, a holding company…