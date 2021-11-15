Eugene software maker HighLevel snags $60M private equity investment

Eugene-based software maker HighLevel has raised $60 million from private equity firm PeakEquity Partners. The company has been bootstrapped since it was founded in 2018. It makes a software platform that is sold to agencies and marketing firms who then white-label it to sell to their small business customers. The platform helps with customer leads and acquisition, automated messaging and booking and other digital tools. “We are turning agencies into SaaS companies,” said co-founder and CEO…