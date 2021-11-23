Elizabeth Holmes said she thought Theranos' technology 'could do any test'

At Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial Monday, her lawyers started to lay the groundwork for what's expected to be one of the key elements of her defense, while also attempting to fend off some of the more damaging elements of the case against the Theranos Inc. founder. Her attorneys are expected to defend Holmes, in part, by portraying her as someone who couldn't have defrauded anyone, because she believed in her company's technology, The New York Times reported. To the extent that what she believed…