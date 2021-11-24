JPMorgan: Boss 'regrets' saying bank will outlast Chinese Communist Party
Jamie Dimon has apologised after saying that his Wall Street bank would outlast China's ruling party.Full Article
Quip from Wall Street boss follows approval to operate wholly owned investment bank in country