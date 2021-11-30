Michigan drops oil pipeline suit, refocuses on separate case

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abandoned a lawsuit Tuesday aimed at shutting down an oil pipeline that runs through part of the Great Lakes but said the state would continue pursuing a separate case with the same goal.



Whitmer's legal maneuver followed a federal judge's decision earlier this month to retain jurisdiction over a suit brought by Enbridge Energy after the state revoked an easement allowing Line 5 to cross the Straits of Mackinac.



It further complicates a lengthy dispute over the 68-year-old pipeline, raising the possibility of simultaneous federal and state court cases alongside political negotiations involving Michigan, the Biden administration and the Canadian government.



Enbridge contends Line 5 is a federal matter, raising questions of U.S. law and commerce between the two nations. Whitmer's administration says the key issue is Michigan's right to protect the Great Lakes, much of which are within its boundaries.



“No oil company should be able to dictate to Michiganders what happens in our sovereign lands and waters," said Dan Eichinger, director of the state Department of Natural Resources.



Line 5 moves 23 million gallons (87 million liters) daily of crude oil and natural gas liquids between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario, passing through northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It’s part of a network transporting Canadian crude to refineries in both nations.



A 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) section is divided into two pipes running along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, where Lake Michigan and Lake Huron connect.



Whitmer revoked the 1953 easement for that segment last year, agreeing with Indigenous tribes, environmentalists and tourist businesses that it risks a devastating spill. State Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a state...