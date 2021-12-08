Video piles pressure on UK’s Johnson in lockdown-party saga

LONDON (AP) — A leaked video that shows staff members in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office joking about holding a lockdown-breaching Christmas party is adding fuel to allegations that government officials flouted coronavirus rules they imposed on everyone else.



For days, the prime minister’s office has been trying to rebut reports that Johnson's staff held a December 2020 office party — complete with wine, food, games and a festive gift exchange — when pandemic regulations banned most social gatherings.



According to multiple British media outlets, the party took place on Dec. 18, when restrictions in London prohibited most indoor gatherings, and a day before Johnson tightened the rules even further, ruling out family Christmas celebrations for millions of people.



The prime minister’s office said in response to the footage broadcaster ITV aired late Tuesday that “there was no Christmas party. COVID rules have been followed at all times.”



The video, recorded on Dec. 22, 2020, shows then-press secretary Allegra Stratton appearing to joke about an illicit party at the prime minister's Downing Street office.



The recording appears to be a mock news conference, held as a rehearsal for televised daily government media briefings.



Another aide, playing a journalist, says: “I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognize those reports?”



As laughter is heard, Stratton, the press secretary, says: “I went home” and asks colleagues: “What’s the answer?” Another voice can be heard saying: “It wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine.”



“Is cheese and wine all right? It was a business meeting,” a laughing Stratton says.



Thousands of people in Britain have...