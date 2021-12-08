German parliament electing Olaf Scholz as chancellor marks Angela Merkel’s last day as leader of Europe’s largest economy

Germany’s parliament has opened a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure by electing Olaf Scholz as the country’s ninth post-war chancellor. Scholz’s government takes office with high hopes of modernising Germany and combating climate change, but faces the immediate challenge of handling the country’s toughest phase yet [...]

