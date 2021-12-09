The UK is experiencing its largest ever outbreak of avian flu, Environment Secretary George Eustice has warned.Full Article
UK experiencing its largest ever outbreak of bird flu as thousands culled
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Bird flu: How to spot it and what to do
Belfast Telegraph
The current outbreak of bird flu in the UK has been described as the “largest-ever”.
-
Bird flu outbreak 'largest ever in these islands'
BBC News
-
Concern over growing spread in ‘largest ever’ bird flu outbreak
Belfast Telegraph