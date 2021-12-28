Thousands of cranes killed by bird flu in northern Israel
A bird flu outbreak in northern Israel has killed at least 5,200 migratory cranes and forced farmers to slaughter hundreds of thousands of chickens.
#birdfluoutbreak
'This is the worst blow to wildlife in the country's history,' Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg tweeted.
Around 5,000 wild cranes have been killed by a bird flu outbreak in northern Israel.