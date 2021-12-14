UK's Johnson faces political threat in virus rules votes

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers will vote Tuesday on whether to approve new restrictions to curb the spread of the omicron variant — and many will have more than public health on their minds when they say yes or no.



The votes are also an opportunity to express unhappiness with embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose approval ratings — both with voters and inside his own Conservative Party — have plunged amid ethics scandals and allegations the government breached its own pandemic restrictions.



The House of Commons is voting on measures that take effect this week, ordering masks to be worn indoors in England, changing rules on self-isolation and — contentiously — requiring proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter nightclubs and large crowded events.



Vaccine passes have become commonplace in many European countries, but Johnson’s government has resisted introducing them in England, although the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own health rules, have done so.



The British government argues that the highly transmissible omicron strain has changed the argument, and vaccine passes are now a sensible measure.



“Omicron is a grave threat,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers, saying the strain was already estimated to be infecting 200,000 people a day in the U.K.



“Scientists have never seen a COVID-19 variant that is capable of spreading so rapidly. So we have to look at what we can do to slow omicron’s advance."



Many Conservative legislators, however, argue that vaccine passports are economically damaging and a restriction on individual freedoms. One right-wing lawmaker, Marcus Fysh, went so far as to compare the plan to Nazi Germany.



Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab called that comparison “crass.”



Raab...