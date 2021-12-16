Five things you need to know today, and don’t hate me for this

Good morning, Boston. Here are the five things you need to know to start your busy Thursday, plus beer-keg Christmas trees, Danny Ainge, gift giving and holiday shopping. A $100M VC round for ezCater Lucy Maffei spoke with ezCater co-founder and CEO Stefania Mallett about the $100 million her catering-delivery startup got from SoftBank Vision Fund — and the likelihood of an IPO. Here we go again Fenway Park will reopen as a mass-vaccination site as soon as January as Covid cases surge in…