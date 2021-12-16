Omicron Variant Compromises Effects Of Vaccine-induced Antibodies, Reduces Protection
Published
The Omicron variant of coronavirus compromises the effects of two-dose mRNA vaccine-induced antibodies and reduces the overall protection, according to Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci. However, clinical studies indicate that booster doses reconstitute the antibody titers and enhance the vaccine protection against Omicron, he said at a press briefing by White House COVID-Full Article