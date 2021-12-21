Gov. Brown extends Oregon's Covid state of emergency

Oregon's governor said Tuesday the state of emergency she'd first imposed WHEN? will last at least through next spring. Gov. Kate Brown extended her state of emergency declaration as the state prepares to handle a surge from the Omicron variant. Oregon Health & Science University's latest Covid-19 modeling predicts the variant could trigger as many as 3,000 hospitalizations, or two to three times the peak of 1,278 logged last September at the height of the Delta variant. Brown said the order is…