Researchers ecstatic as multiple Covid studies in UK confirm South Africa findings Omicron is mildest coronavirus variant so far and rapidly replaces deadly Delta
Researchers in the UK are increasingly convinced the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus is much milder than the previous Delta mutation, and most likely the least lethal strain so far, thereby confirming earlier findings in South Africa. According to research by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA(, people who get infected with the Omicron variant [...]Full Article