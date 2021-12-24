Bank holidays January 2022: Banks to be closed for 16 days; check out important dates
Published
Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of January 2022. Check out the list.Full Article
Published
Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of January 2022. Check out the list.Full Article
Apart from the weekly offs, banks will remain closed in various states due to other holidays in January 2022.
Starting today (Friday, December 24) bank branches will remain closed in several parts of the country for various state mentioned..