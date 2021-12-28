Here are the gifts college football bowls are giving to players this season
Published
It's nearly kickoff time for the University of Louisville's first appearance in the First Responder Bowl, which starts today, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. After nearly half of last year’s bowl games were canceled, college football’s postseason stakeholders are looking forward to spending a record amount as part of their annual gift-giving tradition. Our 16th annual look at the gift packages offered to players by the committees that operate the 43 Division I bowl matchups, including next month’s national…Full Article