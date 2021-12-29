Massachusetts cities, schools can buy rapid Covid tests under new contract
Massachusetts cities and towns, school districts, libraries, public hospitals and other entities will be able to purchase rapid COVID-19 test kits for $5 to $26 per test under a new state contract, the Baker administration announced Wednesday. The administration signed contracts with Ellume Limited, iHealth and Intrivo to make at-home antigen tests available to municipalities and a range of other public bodies at state-negotiated prices, the latest step in ongoing efforts to boost access to the…Full Article