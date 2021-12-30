Austin’s Covid surge has some New Year’s Eve party planners scrambling

Austin’s Covid surge has some New Year’s Eve party planners scrambling

bizjournals

Published

Thomas Gohring’s booking team has been planning for New Year’s Eve at Kick Butt Coffee for months. “It’s a huge thing. We’ve been doing it like, four or five years now in a row. It’s always one of our best events of the year,” said Gohring, the owner. But now eight bands out of 15 have canceled, either out of Covid-19 precautions or because their band members have caught the virus. The store is planning a scaled-down show and Gohring expects about half as much revenue. It is one…

Full Article