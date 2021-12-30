Lab Notes: Penn Medicine's $14M NIH grant; NRx seeks designation for drug candidate

This week's Philadelphia-area life sciences news includes details on a major grant for Penn Medicine supporting research to help kidney transplant patients, NRx Pharmaceutical's latest push for its experimental Covid-19 therapy and a new drug application for a cancer treatment. Here's the roundup: Penn Medicine The National Institutes of Health awarded Penn Medicine a seven-year, $14 million grant to promote organ transplantation with the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells in patients…