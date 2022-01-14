Alert: Retail sales drop 1.9% in December as omicron, product shortages and inflation crimp spending
Published
NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales drop 1.9% in December as omicron, product shortages and inflation crimp spending.Full Article
Published
NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales drop 1.9% in December as omicron, product shortages and inflation crimp spending.Full Article
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans, beset by product shortages, rising prices and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in..
Americans, beset by product shortages, rising prices and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in December after a..