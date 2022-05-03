Politico's Supreme Court scoop boosts security concerns

NEW YORK (AP) — In breaking news of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would strike down 50 years of abortion policy, Politico's most impactful moment also put the news organization squarely in the middle of one of society's most contentious issues.



Politico sent a memo to staff members on Tuesday saying it had restricted access to its offices and told security to be “extra vigilant” about visitors. The company also urged employees to consider removing their Politico affiliation on social media accounts.



The company has not reported any specific threats.



But the story on the court's apparent readiness to overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide led to wide speculation online about Politico's sources, some of it specific and malevolent.



The Federalist, a conservative website, headlined a story: “The SCOTUS Abortion Decision Leak is what Actual Treasonous Insurrection Looks Like.” The site said it believed the news was leaked to bully justices into changing their votes.



Politico's story struck like a thunderclap when posted at 8:32 p.m. Eastern Monday. It's very rare for internal Supreme Court discussions to be made public, and unprecedented for a full draft decision to see the light of day — much less for one of the most closely watched cases to come before justices in years.



Demonstrators quickly appeared outside of the court, and cable news networks rearranged schedules to cover the news.



“I gasped and reflexively put my hand over my mouth,” journalist Emily Kaplan wrote on Twitter. “Haven't done that since Election Night 2016.”



The story, written by Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward, said the court had already voted to eliminate Roe as a precedent. It linked to a copy of the draft decision which, according to a stamp on it, was written...