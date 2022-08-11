Kim Jong Un's sister said he was 'seriously unwell' during the COVID outbreak that ravaged North Korea
Kim Yo Jong said Kim Jong Un was very unwell with a "high fever." North Korea often refers to COVID-19 as a "fever."Full Article
Saying the North vows "deadly retaliation" for the outbreak. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared victory over COVID-19, while his sister has admitted he suffered "a fever" during the..