What's next for Trump Organization after Weisselberg plea?

NEW YORK (AP) — The numbers guy did the math: Allen Weisselberg — a longtime loyal lieutenant to Donald Trump — could have gotten years in prison if he went to trial and failed to beat tax evasion allegations. But if he agreed to testify in an upcoming trial of the former president's company, he would probably serve no more than 100 days.



Weisselberg, 75, took the deal Thursday, pleading guilty to 15 counts, including tax fraud and larceny.



Now he's potentially going to be the star witness against the Trump Organization in a trial over what prosecutors say was a “sweeping and audacious” scheme by the company to help top executives, including Weisselberg, avoid taxes on perks like luxury cars and rent-free apartments.



Here are the basics of the case and what Weisselberg's decision to plead guilty means for Donald Trump and his family business.



WHAT WERE ALLEN WEISSELBERG AND THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION ACCUSED OF DOING?



Federal authorities said Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer, failed to pay taxes on more than $1.7 million worth of compensation.



Among those perks: The Trump Organization paid the rent on his Manhattan apartment, covered private school tuition for his grandchildren, leased Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, gave him cash to hand out as holiday tips and paid for flat-screen TVs, carpeting, and furniture for his winter home in Florida. Weisselberg’s son also didn’t have to pay rent, or paid a below-market rent, while living in Trump-owned apartments.



SO AFTER ALL THAT — IS ALLEN WEISSELBERG STILL THE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION?



Weisselberg is still employed by the Trump Organization, but his title was changed to senior adviser after the July 2021 indictment.



WHY DID ALLEN WEISSELBERG DECIDE TO...