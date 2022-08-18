Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization CFO, pleads guilty to tax-fraud scheme
Allen Weisselberg's plea deal requires him to testify if called as a government witness at the pending trial of the Trump Organization.
Allen Weisselberg will be required to testify against the firm in an upcoming fraud trial. He was also handed a $2 million penalty..
Watch VideoA top executive at former President Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes in a deal..