Steve Mnuchin testifies on behalf of Trump ally at NYC trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testified Thursday that there was nothing suspicious about his interactions with a Donald Trump ally who is being tried on allegations that he secretly fed confidential information to the United Arab Emirates.



Tom Barrack, the onetime chair of the Trump's inaugural committee, is accused of using his “unique access” as a longtime friend of Trump to manipulate Trump's campaign — and later his Republican administration — to advance the interests of the UAE. Prosecutors say that while UAE officials were consorting with Barrack, they were rewarding him by pouring millions of dollars into his business ventures.



Mnuchin, during brief testimony as a defense witness in federal court in Brooklyn, described Barrack as a friend who was among hundreds of businesspeople offering him "thoughts and advice” while he served in the Cabinet. In those discussions, “I would never share anything … that I thought was confidential,” he testified.



The defense sought to use Mnuchin to demonstrate Barrack wasn't always in lockstep with the UAE. He recounted how Barrack set up a meeting with him to voice his opposition to a UAE-led blockade of neighboring Qatar — a move initially supported by Trump.



“He asked me to pass those views on to the president,” Mnuchin said. “I merely listened to him.”



Mnuchin declined to disclose whether he said anything about it to Trump, claiming, “My internal discussions with the White House would be sensitive and covered by executive privilege.”



Before Mnuchin's court appearance, prosecutors had raised questions about whether he could testify impartially about issues involving the UAE and Saudi Arabia, since his private equity fund has a large financial stake in the region.



Barrack, 75, has pleaded not guilty...