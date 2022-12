Beth Mead has been named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year at a ceremony at Media City in Salford. The footballing star beat gymnast Jessica Gadirova, curling star Eve Muirhead, snooker’s Ronnie O’Sullivan, cricketer Ben Stokes and athlete Jake Wightman to the annual gong. Stokes came second with Muirhead third. Lioness Mead was part [...]