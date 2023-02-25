G-20 meeting in India ends without consensus on Ukraine war

A meeting of finance chiefs of the Group of 20 leading economies has ended without a consensus, with Russia and China objecting to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document. The meeting hosted by India on Saturday issued the G-20 Chair’s summary and an outcome document stating that there was no agreement on the wording of the war in Ukraine. The Group of Seven major industrial nations announced new sanctions against Russia on Friday, just as the talks of the G-20 group wrapped up in confusion in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru. The group includes Russia and also countries like China and India that have significant trade with Moscow.