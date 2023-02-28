Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions

The Supreme Court is taking up a partisan legal fight over President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe away or reduce student loans held by millions of Americans. The high court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, is hearing arguments Tuesday in two challenges to the plan. So far, Republican-appointed judges on lower courts have blocked the plan. Arguments are scheduled to last two hours, but likely will go much longer. The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved to have up to $20,000 in federal student loans forgiven. The program is estimated to cost $400 billion over 30 years.