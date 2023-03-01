Legal fight over student debt a prelude to political battle

Both Democrats and Republicans are preparing for a prolonged political battle over student debt relief if the U.S. Supreme Court rejects President Joe Biden's plan to forgive federal loans. At stake is the loyalty of young, college-educated voters who are a critical part of the Democratic coalition. Conservative justices appeared deeply skeptical of the debt relief plan this week, and the White House wants to turn up the heat on Republicans and deflect disappointment from borrowers if the court rules against the administration.