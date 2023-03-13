Biden to announce Australia submarine deal in San Diego

President Joe Biden is set to meet with two of America's closest allies to announce that Australia will purchase U.S.-manufactured, nuclear-powered attack submarines to modernize its fleet. The agreement comes amid growing concerns about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Biden is traveling Monday to San Diego to meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for talks on their 18-month-old nuclear partnership. In a three-day trip to California and Nevada, Biden will also discuss gun violence prevention during a stop in Monterey Park, California, and his plans to lower prescription drug costs in a visit to Las Vegas.

