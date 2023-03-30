Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine

The Vatican has formally repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery.” That is the theory backed by 15th century papal bulls that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today. Indigenous groups have been demanding such a statement for decades.A Vatican statement Thursday said the 15th century papal bulls, or decrees, “did not adequately reflect the equal dignity and rights of indigenous peoples” and have never been considered expressions of the Catholic faith. It said the documents had been “manipulated” for political purposes by colonial powers “to justify immoral acts against indigenous peoples that were carried out, at times, without opposition from ecclesial authorities.”