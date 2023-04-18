How election lies, libel law are key to Fox defamation suit

A major defamation lawsuit against Fox News is set to go to trial, carrying the potential to shed additional light on former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies and reveal more about how the right-leaning network operates. The trial could even redefine libel law in the United States. Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems has produced evidence that prominent people at Fox didn’t believe the fraud allegations being made against the voting machine company, even as the network gave the Republican then-president’s allies airtime to repeat them. New York-based Fox contends it was reporting newsworthy charges made by Trump's supporters and is supported legally by libel standards.