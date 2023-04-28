Jazz Fest — 'one of the gems' — cranks up in New Orleans

Sounds of R&B, rock ’n roll, Zydeco, pop, blues, country, rap, gospel and, of course, jazz flowed throughout the Fair Grounds race course Friday as the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival opens its two-weekend run. Music fans wandered among 14 stages or tents featuring some of the best musicians in the world. Friday’s lineup includes performances by Lizzo; Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; Big Freedia; Tank and The Bangas; Wu-Tang Clan and The Soul Rebels; Nicholas Payton; Mavis Staples; Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers; Charlie Musselwhite; and Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience.