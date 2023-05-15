Oakland A's reach agreement for potential stadium site on Las Vegas Strip

The Oakland Athletics have reached an agreement with Bally’s and Gaming & Leisure Properties to build a potential stadium on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip. Bally’s on Monday unveiled plans for a 30,000-seat stadium on the 35-acre site. The project is expected to cost about $1.5 billion. The A’s are asking for nearly $400 million in public support from the Nevada Legislature, which could vote on a proposal this week.