Greece's center-right in landslide election victory, but will need new vote to form government

Despite inflicting the most crushing defeat in half a century on the opposition, Greece’s center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to seek a second election within weeks, as he lacks the majority in Parliament to govern alone. With 99.55% of the votes counted early Monday, Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party won 40.79% — twice the left-wing main opposition Syriza’s share. But the electoral system that was in effect on Sunday means ND only gains 146 of Parliament’s 300 seats, five short of a governing majority. The next elections, expected to be held in late June or early July, will revert to the previous system of granting the first party a bonus of up to 50 seats.