Russia launched 'largest drone attack' on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day; 1 killed

Local officials in Ukraine's capital say Kyiv has been subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia’s war as the city prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding. At least one person has been killed. A senior Kyiv military official said Sunday that Russia launched the “most massive attack” on the city overnight Saturday with Iranian-made Shahed drones. The attack lasted more than five hours with air defense reportedly shooting down more than 40 drones. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a 41-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old woman was hospitalized when debris fell on a seven-story nonresidential building and started a fire.