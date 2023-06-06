5 things to know from Prince Harry's day in court

It's rare enough to see a senior British royal testifying in a court of law. What Prince Harry said in the witness box at Britain’s High Court and in his written witness statement was just as unusual. His testimony shone a light on life as a royal and on Harry’s bitter personal feud with the press. Harry described a lifetime of press intrusion that he says cast him as a “thicko” and wrecked his personal relationships. He lashed out at Mirror Group Newspapers for its treatment of his late mother, Princess Diana, and called for regulation of the British press. But he was grilled by the newspapers' lawyer, who said many of Harry's allegations of illegal activity were “speculation.”