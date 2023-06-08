Prince Harry finds unlikely ally in court showdown with the media

Prince Harry was defended from an online critic by a member of his mother's family on Wednesday evening after the royal finished giving evidence in his phone-hacking lawsuit against a British newspaper publisher. Harry spent a day and a half in the witness box of London's Royal Courts of Justice,…



#royalcourtsofjustice #mgn #dailymirror #andrewgreen #kingcounsel #chelsydavy #harryanddavy #zimbabwean #meghanmarkle #dailymail