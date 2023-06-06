London Irish becomes 3rd team banished from England's top rugby league amid financial crisis

The financial crisis gripping English club rugby claimed another victim when London Irish was suspended from the entire league structure for missing its latest deadline to pay staff and players. Worcester Warriors and Wasps have already been banished from the English Premiership over the past years for financial reasons meaning the top division is set to become a 10-team competition. The Rugby Football Union says neither the current owner of London Irish nor an American consortium planning to buy the club were able to prove they had the finances to compete in the top flight for the 2023-24 campaign. The outstanding 50% of May’s payroll owed to staff and players was not paid before the final deadline set by the RFU.