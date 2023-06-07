Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief
President Joe Biden has vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt. The measure had been pushed by Republicans, but it garnered a handful of Democratic votes in the Senate as well. “It is a shame for working families across the country that lawmakers continue to pursue this unprecedented attempt to deny critical relief to millions of their own constituents," Biden said in a statement when announcing his veto. The debt relief plan could still be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, which is reviewing a legal challenge.Full Article